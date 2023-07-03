‘Starbucks Maggi Bolo Na’: Foodies Can't Believe This Bizarre Combo Priced At Rs 600

Instant Maggi noodles have always held a special place in the hearts of food enthusiasts. After all, it is easy and quick to prepare. Despite its original masala flavour remaining a favourite, there have been countless creative recipes that have emerged over the years. One such twist on this noodle dish recently caught the attention of food blogger Karan Dua, popularly known as Dil Se Foodie. In a surprising video, he introduced his followers to a unique variation of Maggi being served by a street vendor in New Delhi named BMW: Bunty Meat Wala. This version combines Maggi noodles with flavorful mutton gravy. However, what sets it apart is the staggering price tag. Can you guess? A plate of this dish costs Rs 600.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the blogger wrote, “Maggi Apple 15 Pro Max 600 GB. At BMW (Bunty Meat Wala) Paschim Vihar."

Advertisement

The viral video begins with the street vendor adding a single packet of Maggi noodles to the simmering mutton gravy. He skillfully adds tender mutton pieces to the pan, swiftly transforming the dish. The entire process is completed within minutes. Adding a touch of humour, the blogger suggests that his followers share the video exclusively with those who are rich.

Many social media users were left intrigued, while others were surprised by the concept and its price.

A user wrote, “Maggi aur meat ke shaktiyon ka galat istemal kiya gaya hai. (The powers of Maggi and meat have been misused)."

Advertisement

Another wrote, “Isme Maggi hai kahaan? Maggi ka namo-nishaan mit gaya jab tak yeh banke ready hua. Ajeeb log hain yaar. Mutton ko mutton rehne do be, aur Maggi ko Maggi. (Where is the Maggi in it? The Maggi vanished as soon as the dish was ready. People are strange. Let mutton remain mutton, and let Maggi remain Maggi)."

“Overpriced overhyped place," stated a user.

Another suggested, “That would taste so much better with rice instead of Maggi."

A user jokingly wrote, “Isko Maggi kyu bol rahe ho, Starbucks Maggi bolo na 600 Rupee ki. (Why are you calling it Maggi? Call it Starbucks Maggi, it’s priced at 600 Rupees)."