'Stay on Twitter': Bengaluru People Furious Over Low Voter Turnout for Karnataka Elections

Bengaluru, often recognised for its active civic engagement, has unfortunately maintained its disheartening trend of low polling percentage during the recent 2023 Assembly polls. Despite concerted efforts by the Election Commission to address this issue, such as scheduling the election on a Wednesday to avoid a long weekend and ensuring that offices grant their employees a day off to encourage voting, the city’s voter turnout remained disappointingly low.

Despite Karnataka achieving its highest-ever polling percentage of 72.81 percent, the provisional polling figures at the end of May 10 revealed comparatively lower turnout in certain regions of Bengaluru. BBMP (Central) reported a polling percentage of 55.45 percent, BBMP (North) at 52.88 percent, BBMP (South) at 52.8 percent, while Bengaluru Urban stood at 56.98 percent. These numbers indicate a contrast to the overall state performance, surpassing the previous turnout of 72.13 percent recorded in 2018.

In response to the lower voter turnout in Bengaluru, a section of Bengalureans expressed their disappointment and directed their frustration towards the ‘urban’ class for their perceived lack of participation. Many individuals took to the micro-blogging site to express their discontent and criticised the digital dynamos for their apparent hypocrisy of being vocal on Twitter but not showing up at the polling booths.

Bengaluru’s electoral participation has been a subject of concern, with comparatively lower polling percentages witnessed in the past few years. The city recorded a voter turnout of 62 percent and 57 percent during the 2013 and 2018 assembly polls, respectively. Similarly, in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Bengaluru’s turnout stood at 54.1 percent, slightly lower than the 56 percent turnout observed in 2014.