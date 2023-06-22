Stepson Of Missing Billionaire On Titanic Submersible Faces Flak For Flirting Online

The missing Titanic submersible and its rescue operation’s race against time has everyone hooked to their phone screens. With oxygen levels depleting, people are wondering what is in store for all those who had travelled to see the wreckage of the RMS Titanic. Amidst all of that, a now-deleted Twitter account has become the centre of attention for all the wrong reasons. Brian Szasz, the stepson of a missing billionaire who was aboard the Titan sub, found himself caught up in controversy when he publicly flirted with an OnlyFans model. This came shortly after requesting prayers for his stricken relative, reported Daily Mail. Brian previously shared on his Twitter handle that his stepfather Hamish Harding was missing on the Titanic vessel along with four other men. He requested his followers to pray for everyone’s safe return.

After his response to the OnlyFans model’s tweet caught the internet’s attention, things took a turn for the worse. The eyebrow-raising incident unfolded when Szasz responded to a Twitter post by a scantily clad OnlyFans model named Brea. She had captioned her photo with the suggestive question, “Can I sit on u." Brian had responded to the tweet with a “Yes please!" accompanied by love heart emojis for added emphasis.

Advertisement

To make matters even more peculiar, this online flirtation occurred amidst a heated exchange between Brian and rapper Cardi B. San Diego-based Brian drew the ire of the hip-hop artist after he decided to attend a Blink-182 concert despite his stepfather’s disappearance. In a series of tweets, Brian publicly criticized Cardi B’s recent music releases, sarcastically questioning whether her career was desperate for attention.