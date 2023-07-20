Steve Harvey's Death Hoax Goes Viral, Comedian Reacts In The Most Hilarious Way

Steve Harvey, one of the most beloved Hollywood stars known for his down-to-earth nature, recently became the victim of a death hoax that sent shockwaves among his fanbase. Followers were left in horror after stumbling upon a post falsely declaring Harvey’s passing, even though he is very much alive and in good health. The Family Feud host, who is known for his quick wit and humour, did not let this moment go unnoticed. In his unique style, he reacted most hilariously, leaving his admirers in splits.

Taking to Twitter, he playfully shared a meme of himself and wrote, “Me seeing that Rip Harvey is trending."

Advertisement

Steve Harvey’s clever response to the death hoax proved to be a massive hit on social media. Since he shared his reaction on July 19, the post quickly went viral, garnering an impressive 2 million views. Social media users couldn’t stop their laughter, while others were genuinely concerned for the comedian’s well-being.

With a touch of humour, one user stated that “it’s a miracle."

Another expressed relief upon realizing that the news was a hoax and expressed their happiness that Steve Harvey was okay.

A user praising Harvey’s response wrote, “Greatest clapback ever."

Advertisement

A concerned Steve Harvey fan shared, “Not this soon Boss."

Advertisement

A fan jokingly wrote how Steve Harvey seemed to be “resting in peace" in his relaxed and carefree moment.

The confusion surrounding the Twitter trend ‘RIP Harvey’ was clarified, revealing that it was related to the Kentucky radio station KSR’s regular caller, Harvey Doyle, who sadly passed away and his death was announced on July 18.