Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » 'Still Bearable': Internet Thinks This Comedian's Pasoori Dig Is Better Than The Remake

'Still Bearable': Internet Thinks This Comedian's Pasoori Dig Is Better Than The Remake

Shivam Lakhanpal's take on 'Pasoori' from Satyaprem ki Katha mocks the poorly remade song.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: June 28, 2023, 18:18 IST

Delhi, India

What do you think about this Comedian's rap? (Credits: Twitter)
What do you think about this Comedian's rap? (Credits: Twitter)

Shivam Lakhanpal, a popular stand-up comedian, recently amused his Twitter followers with a sarcastic video that playfully mocked the latest song release, Pasoori from the film ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’. In the clip, he humorously misinterpreted the song’s title as “Kasoori" and proceeded to create a rap song centred around Kasuri Masala, adding his own comedic twist. Following this, he went on to deliver a sarcastic version of the actual song, “Pasoori." The video received a positive response from his audience, with many finding his hilarious take on the song quite entertaining, applauding his comedic skills.

Have a look at the video here:

Advertisement

The comedian’s creative creation garnered a positive response from netizens, who believed his sarcastic version is still better than the remake.

One user expressed, “Your version is wayyy moreee bearable."

Another user simply exclaimed, “dopeeeeeeeee!"

“Outstanding," a third user commented as he praised the comedian’s talent.

The Indian audience is disappointed with the continuous trend of remaking songs. These remakes often fail to match the beauty, authenticity, and charm of the original versions sung by the original artists. A notable example is Neha Kakkar’s remake of Falguni Pathak’s iconic song “Maine Payal Hai Chhankai," which faced heavy criticism last year. Now, the remake of ‘Pasoori’ seems to be facing a similar backlash on the internet.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • It appears that Bollywood is following a pattern of incorporating already popular songs to capture the audience’s attention. Another instance of this trend is seen in Raj Mehta’s “Jugjugg Jeeyo," where the widely adored song “Rangisaari" was included.

    The original version of ‘Pasoori’ was performed by Ali Sethi and Shae Gill for Coke Studio, a renowned Pakistani television program and international music franchise. Coke Studio is known for its exceptional studio-recorded music performances, featuring both established and emerging artists.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: June 28, 2023, 18:12 IST
    last updated: June 28, 2023, 18:18 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App