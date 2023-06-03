Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
'Stop Wasting Time On Soul-Destroying 9-5 Job': Youngest Self-made Millionaire

Cam was happy with the earnings as he was making more than his previous carpentry job, without having to kill his body.

Last Updated: June 03, 2023, 11:02 IST

Cam believes that there is more to life than killing yourself in 9-5 jobs.
A majority of people in metropolitan cities are engaged in 9-5 jobs. But this routine of reporting to work at 9 and returning home all exhausted at 5 does not suit everyone. A 22-year-old self-proclaimed Australian millionaire has discouraged the idea of 9-5 jobs. He calls people who join the trend to be “mindlessly wasting their lives." Yes, at a time when almost every person you meet is stuck in the monotonous 9-5 work hours, Cam Moar boasts of being featured in the list of Youngest Millionaires.

According to a report by the New York Post, Cam in an interview said, “They are taught that all you do in life is go to school, get a degree or a trade, buy a house, and spend the rest of your life paying it off." But begging to differ from the popular notion, Cam wanted to become an eye-opener for others. He wanted to make them believe that there was much more to life than spending long working hours in “soul-destroying 9-to-5s."

The 22-year-old first discovered how a workplace feels like when he started working in a carpentry apprenticeship for four years. Recalling those toilsome days Cam revealed that he used to work for 12 hours five days a week, only to receive $600 for his “back-breaking" work. He shared that although he loved woodworking, soon the job turned out to be “dull and monotonous" like other 9-5 jobs.

Cam quit his carpentry job, six months prior and focused his attention on the e-commerce business. Surprisingly he earned $69,000 after selling products just within two months. Cam was happy with the earnings as he was making more than his previous carpentry job, without having to kill his body.

Cam launched his e-commerce company in 2020, which he named 6 Figure Drop Shipper. Every day, he spends 2-3 hours teaching people the nitty-gritty of the e-commerce business. Two years after the company was established, Cam earns a massive sum of $250,000 each month. Although Cam admits that this business venture is quite risky, and he has to work hard, “but I’m not getting up at 5 am, to drive an hour to work to build someone else’s house."

Presently, the self-made millionaire boasts of a $1.2 million beach-facing home. He drives a $180,000 BMW M5 and embarks on exotic travel destinations whenever he wishes.

