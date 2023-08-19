Story Of Ex-Google Executive And His Time As Sales Manager At Apple Deserves To Be Heard

Parminder Singh, ex-Google executive, has shared a valuable and inspiring lesson he learned while working as a sales manager for Apple. In his now-viral Twitter thread, he explains how his meeting with the marketing maestro and former marketing director of Unilever India, Shunu Sen, changed his life forever. It did not only leave a last impression on young Parminder but also paved his way to bigger success ahead. The story dates back to 2000 when the tech giant Apple was still budding and was making attempts to get in touch with big CEOs, movie stars, and top politicians.

In his post, Parminder also shared a photograph of his ID card/Visiting card from when he worked as a sales manager at Apple. In his tweet, he mentioned that despite feeling pride in being a part of the Apple team, he also felt a little embarrassed as his workspace was small. He worried that if visitors would see his modest 10×10 office, they might be underwhelmed.

Check out his tweet here:

During this time, he crossed paths with Shunu Sen, a marketing powerhouse who was setting up his own company called Quadra Advisory. Shunu was a big fan of Apple products and called up Singh, saying, “Come meet me. I want only Macs for my company."

Their first meeting was special. They instantly bonded over their love for music. Impressed by Singh’s knowledge and compatibility, Shunu quickly ordered iMacs and iBooks for his new company. This strengthened their professional relationship. Months later, Singh invited Shunu to speak at an iMac launch event.

During that event, Shunu surprised Singh by expressing a desire to visit his office for coffee. Singh hesitated and declined the offer initially. He explained that his office door was too small for Shunu’s wheelchair. He further adds that Shunu’s instant response was “Sure. But never measure your worth with the size of your office or the grandness of your title. Your worth is measured by the value you create for your employer, society and the world."

Singh’s post about this encounter has touched many hearts, with over 500k views. Even Shunu Sen’s son, Rahul Sen, shared his appreciation, calling it a “totally cool story", to which Parminder expressed gratitude.

Others who read the story were equally moved. One user wrote, “what a great lesson to learn from here,". Another one called it “a delight to read". Many others have also called it inspiring and thanked Parminder for sharing this touching experience.