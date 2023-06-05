Stretching Giants: Elephants In This Zoo Take Part In Daily Yoga Classes

Elephants at the Houston Zoo, US, are embracing a unique fitness routine: daily yoga sessions. These majestic creatures, known for their size and grace, have taken to yoga to stay healthy and limber. Led by dedicated zookeepers, the tuskers participate in “elephant yoga" as part of their routine health checks, allowing for a deeper understanding of their well-being, reported The Houston Chronicle. One standout yogi among the herd is Tess, a nearly 40-year-old elephant who astounds onlookers with her ability to perform handstands. This incredible feat sees her lift her 6,500-pound body onto her front two legs, showcasing her remarkable flexibility.

Kristen Windle, the Houston Zoo’s elephant manager, proudly refers to Tess as “our most flexible" elephant. The manager also went on to share that during these sessions, which range from 30 seconds to five minutes, the elephants engage in various training sets designed to maintain joint mobility and assess their range of motion. The zookeepers thoroughly examine the elephants’ skin, feet, and mouth, while also monitoring their movements to gauge their well-being.

When does the training begin? From the very first day of an elephant’s life. From birth, the elephants are encouraged to learn their names and become comfortable with tactile interactions. This establishes a bond of trust between the elephants and their caretakers. The yoga exercises themselves mimic the natural movements elephants display in the wild. From lifting their front and back feet to balancing on two legs and stretching while lying on the ground, these activities promote physical fitness and mental stimulation. The Houston Zoo’s elephants engage in behaviors that resemble climbing, standing up, and even playfully throwing objects on their backs.

It’s important to note that the sessions are entirely voluntary, and the elephants are rewarded with special treats like bananas and slices of bread for their participation. This positive reinforcement encourages their engagement, while also respecting their independence. “If they don’t want to get involved or if they don’t want to keep working with it, they can just walk away," Windle said. “There’s nothing we can do to stop that but they know they’re not getting the bread or the produce."

Each elephant at the Houston Zoo has a personalized routine tailored to their specific needs. For instance, Methai, the zoo’s 54-year-old elephant, moves at a slower pace due to arthritis. To accommodate her condition, she receives guidance using a target stick during the yoga sessions. Similarly, younger elephants like Teddy are gradually introduced to different movements using a target pole to learn and perfect their positions.

Beyond physical fitness, these yoga sessions provide the elephants with mental stimulation. Known for their exceptional intelligence, elephants thrive on continuous learning and engagement. The Houston Zoo aims to challenge their minds and provide an environment that encourages constant growth.

These gentle giants are surely teaching everyone the importance of incorporating wellness practices into our routines.