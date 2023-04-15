Stranger Things' Eddie, Wednesday's Tyler: Twitter Lists People Who Didn't Deserve Their Fate

Fictional characters have a way of breaking our hearts that just hits different. ‘Kill your darlings’ is a popular trope in works of fiction- series, books and everything else- where creators kill off their (and often the audience’s) favourite characters. Twitter users have been listing fictional characters who met a fate that they did not deserve, whether it’s death, heartbreak or any other form of tragedy.

Whether it’s Eddie from Stranger Things causing ripples across the Internet after his heroic swan song, or Professor Snape from the Harry Potter franchise having the most radical character arc right before his death, Game of Thrones’ iconic Daenerys Targaryen being stabbed to death by Jon Snow, or Wednesday’s Tyler bringing in a sad and terrifying twist to what we thought was a story of budding puppy love- some monumental tragedies have been listed by Twitter users.

Advertisement

Did any of them break your heart as well?

In a similar exercise- also tragic in a different sense- Twitter users recently also theorised on which fictional characters would pay $8 to get a blue tick on Twitter. You can check out the top characters here.

Read all the Latest News here