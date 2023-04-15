Trends :Madhuri DixitFaf Du PlessisCristiano RonaldoMillie Bobby BrownMan Eaten By Hippo
Home » Viral » Stranger Things' Eddie, Wednesday's Tyler: Twitter Lists People Who Didn't Deserve Their Fate

Stranger Things' Eddie, Wednesday's Tyler: Twitter Lists People Who Didn't Deserve Their Fate

Stranger Things' Eddie, Wednesday's Tyler, Game of Thrones' Daenerys Targaryen: These fictional characters did not deserve their tragic end, according to Twitter users.

Advertisement

Curated By: Shaoni Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 15, 2023, 12:15 IST

International

Eddie to Tyler, Twitter lists characters who didn't deserve their fate. (Credits: Netflix)
Eddie to Tyler, Twitter lists characters who didn't deserve their fate. (Credits: Netflix)

Fictional characters have a way of breaking our hearts that just hits different. ‘Kill your darlings’ is a popular trope in works of fiction- series, books and everything else- where creators kill off their (and often the audience’s) favourite characters. Twitter users have been listing fictional characters who met a fate that they did not deserve, whether it’s death, heartbreak or any other form of tragedy.

Whether it’s Eddie from Stranger Things causing ripples across the Internet after his heroic swan song, or Professor Snape from the Harry Potter franchise having the most radical character arc right before his death, Game of Thrones’ iconic Daenerys Targaryen being stabbed to death by Jon Snow, or Wednesday’s Tyler bringing in a sad and terrifying twist to what we thought was a story of budding puppy love- some monumental tragedies have been listed by Twitter users.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS

Did any of them break your heart as well?

In a similar exercise- also tragic in a different sense- Twitter users recently also theorised on which fictional characters would pay $8 to get a blue tick on Twitter. You can check out the top characters here.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shaoni SarkarShaoni Sarkar, Subeditor at News18.com, covers social media and pop culture....Read More

first published: April 15, 2023, 12:15 IST
last updated: April 15, 2023, 12:15 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures