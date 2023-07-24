Street Vendor Takes Vada Pav To A Whole New Level With Cheese Chakli Twist

Strange and bizarre food combinations have become too common nowadays. From dishes like Dal Rice Sushi to gulab jamun burgers and Egg Paani Puri, the internet has been flooded with mind-boggling culinary mixtures that challenge traditional taste buds. Adding to this peculiar trend, a new and cringe-worthy food combination has emerged, leaving social media users in disbelief. A popular Instagram food vlogger named Naman Parmar, aka Lets Eat Together, shared a video featuring a street vendor selling Cheese Chakli Pav, an unexpected twist on the classic Mumbai’s beloved Vada Pav.

Sharing the video, the content creator claimed, “Only one in Mumbai Cheese Chakli Pav."

Sharing such bizarre food vlogs has become a viral trend and this particular video is also rapidly gaining traction, as it has garnered over 1 Million views. The video received mixed reactions from social media users who are not at all pleased with the unconventional fusion.

A user wrote, “It’s the only one in Mumbai because no one wants it."

Another wrote, “Bhagwan ne muh diya hai to kuch bhi khaoge kya? (God Has Given You a Mouth, Would You Eat Anything?)"

“Thank god it’s the only one," a user commented.

A user shared, “This is the reason why Elon Musk wants to go to Mars."

Another commented, “Thanks for the location, will avoid at any cost."

One more wrote, “Please stop putting cheese and mayo in everything. Food bloggers are responsible for this, they go to any stall, film them and the stall holders feel this is the best way to get a hype. Food bloggers should stop promoting places which put cheese and mayo unnecessary."

While you may find Cheese Chakli Pav weird, an earlier combination caused a stir on the internet when a food vlogger shared a video of a street vendor selling Vada Pav Pizza. In the clip, a man generously applies red sauce and mayo before cutting vada pieces into two and layering them with cheese, onion, capsicum and various types of mayo. Although the food vendor attempted to give the beloved Italian pizza an Indian twist, it received mixed reactions from people.

Sharing the video, the food vlogger asked his followers to, “Tag someone who should try this."