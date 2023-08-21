Stuck in Lift, 8-year-old Faridabad Boy Starts Doing Homework to Maintain His 'Cool'

Getting stuck in a lift is a scenario that nobody wishes to encounter, given the fears it instills due to the potential hazards. Yet, defying the odds, an 8-year-old resident of Faridabad displayed remarkable composure when faced with this situation. Rather than succumbing to panic when the elevator stuck, the young boy maintained his calm by finding a way to distract himself from the stress. His ingenious approach? Doing his homework, right there in the confined space of the elevator, where he remained trapped for nearly two hours. This incident happened in Omaxe Heights society in Faridabad and has become quite popular online.

The child’s father, Pawan Chandila, a professional working in Gurugram, revealed that their family resides on the fourth floor of the apartment building. Reportedly, the incident took place on a Sunday evening when Garvit, the son, headed downstairs to the ground floor for his tuition around 5 p.m. Due to his wife’s ill health, she was unable to accompany him to the class drop-off.

It was during this time that the lift became stuck on the second floor. Garvit made efforts to alert the authorities by pressing the emergency button and knocking on the door, seeking help. Regrettably, his appeals went unanswered. However, it was at this point that he adopted an unconventional strategy – focusing on his studies rather than giving in to panic. An hour later, his tuition teacher called the Chandila family, to inform them that he hadn’t reached the class. This naturally heightened his parents’ anxiety. A search ensued, led by his parents and fellow residents, and it was through the security guard that they learned about the elevator being non-operational since 5 p.m.

Consequently, the technical team was summoned, and the situation was eventually resolved around 7 p.m., with Garvit safely rescued from the elevator. The child emerged from the ordeal unharmed, and Mr. Chandila praised his son’s ability to remain composed, attributing it to the absence of any serious mishaps.