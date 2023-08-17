Student Applies for Product Designer at Zepto, 'Offered' Delivery Job But Here's the Twist

Time and again, instances of individuals facing job rejections are common. However, a recent incident took a hilarious turn when a student ventured into the world of job applications, particularly when Yash Acharya applied for the role of a product designer at Zepto. Sharing his experience on X (formerly known as Twitter), he recounted how he received an unexpected email from Zepto, but the twist in this tale is truly remarkable! Surprisingly, his post gained immense popularity, sparking not only a frenzy among users but also capturing the attention of none other than Zepto’s founder.

It all started when Acharya, in his characteristic wit, posted a screenshot of the email he received from Zepto in his inbox. The email’s content stated, “You’d be a great fit for this Delivery Boy (Mumbai) role at Zepto."

Advertisement

Also Read: Zomato Delivery Guy Eats Customer’s Food At Bengaluru Signal, Video Raises Safety Concerns

In the caption, he hilariously wrote, “Par maine to product designer ke liye apply kiya tha (But I had applied for the role of a product designer)."

Little did he anticipate that Kaivalya Vohra, the 20-year-old co-founder and CTO of Zepto, would respond. Vohra, who made waves by becoming the youngest Indian billionaire on the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022, reached out to Acharya on X, saying, “Hey, saw your tweet. Could you send over a resume/portfolio?"

Advertisement

However, there’s more to this tale than meets the eye. Contrary to initial assumptions, Acharya didn’t receive this email as a response to his job application. He revealed during an interaction with Moneycontrol that this email was actually the subject line of Zepto’s newsletter, which he had subscribed to while applying for the job. It turned out to be entirely unrelated to his job application, yet Acharya saw the opportunity to inject some humour and play along with it.

Meanwhile, the internet community enthusiastically joined in on the fun. One user cleverly remarked, “Delivery karte karte product(food) ka design change ho jayega." Another user chimed in, “Parents ko kaise samjhaoge ki zepto ma product developer ho ,unko tum zepto btaoge unhe lgega delivery boy ki job lgi ha." Yet another user humourously suggested, “Why to design when you can deliver the product"