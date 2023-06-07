Student Caught Using ChatGPT For Homework, He Forgot To...

In a world fueled by innovation, artificial intelligence has emerged as both a boon and a challenge in the realm of education. The arrival of ChatGPT, a groundbreaking AI tool has changed the way students approach their academic endeavors. With just a few keystrokes, a wealth of knowledge is at their fingertips, ready to assist with complex essays and exams. Incidents of students using ChatGPT to clear their exams have been on the rise in the past few months. And now, another incident has come to light involving a 7th-grade student, Arjun, who was busted for using the AI tool to complete his English homework.

The incident gained attention when Roshan Patel, the CEO of Walnut, shared the story on Twitter, accompanied by a photo of Arjun's assignment. "My little cousin Arjun got caught using ChatGPT on his 7th grade English homework," he wrote. What was the glaring error, you may ask? While attempting his homework, the student copied the chatbot's response, "As an AI language model, I don't have personal expectations or opinions" and forgot to erase it from his assignment. Another giveaway from his homework that caught his teacher's attention was the word 'poignant'. This vocabulary level is typically beyond what is expected from a 7th-grade student. The tweet showcasing the incident has sparked a wildfire of reactions on social media. Garnering an impressive 1.2 million views and amassing over 4,000 likes, it has become a focal point for passionate discussions among users.

A user said, “Bade boodhon ne sahi hi kaha hai, nakal ke liye bhi akal chaahiye hoti hai."

Another user expressing their surprise and concern asked, “How could he write that sentence without even thinking about it."

"If he made it to 7th grade and didn't figure out to take that part of the response out, they system is failing our kids," a comment read.

A person suggested, “Your little cousin may need a sit down chat about why handwriting “as an AI language model…" should be omitted in future attempts."

One user humorously labelled it as “villain origin story."

As the influence of AI grows in the realm of academia, professors are grappling with new challenges. Darren Hick, a professor at Furman University, sounded the alarm on AI plagiarism when he discovered a student incorporating misleading information in their essay. Similarly, Antony Aumann, a professor at Northern Michigan University, caught two students using ChatGPT for their assignments.

According to a Business Insider report, Darren Hick highlighted the importance of a confession in cases of AI plagiarism, stating that although he had identified that 99% of the content was plagiarised, he considered it as “circumstantial evidence." He explained, “With AI-generated content, there is no material evidence, and material evidence has a lot more weight to it than circumstantial evidence."