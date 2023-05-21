Students Infuriated After Image Shows Canada University Discarding PhD Theses in Trash Can

PhD is surely one of the hardest degrees to achieve. Finishing a thesis and then assembling all your hard work in a hard-bound copy for submission might surely be fulfilling but also demands tons of conviction and determination. Now, images that have emerged from University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada, have angered PhD candidates online. Taking to Twitter, user named ‘caffienated_pigeon’ shared images of these hard bound PhD dissertations tossed in a trash can.

He wrote, “Walking home from my lecture tonight, I noticed a whole dumpster full of finely bound theses and dissertations behind the @UAlberta Education Centre. Not even being recycled, just going to the landfill. Can’t help but feel this oddly sums up the state of a modern education." As the tweet went viral, it angered many people online. Here, have a look for yourself:

“Wow. Painful! Remembering how expensive it is to have them printed. My supervisor got in touch weeks ago, he couldn’t find my thesis. Needed the appendix to track down literature. I’ve stored a PDF and odt on my old Linux laptop from 2016. University seems to have lost it," wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, “I’m a librarian and nothing makes me happier than a successful bit of weeding. Hate to break it to you but this happens a lot more often than you think… and for good reason. lol if you think a bunch of bound books in a dumpster are the only surviving copies in existence."

