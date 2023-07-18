Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
'Stupid Question’: 'Liver Doctor' Slammed For ‘Rude’ Behaviour After Patient Asks Query on Twitter

A liver doctor has angered people online after he responded rudely to a person with 'genuine' query.

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: July 18, 2023, 09:09 IST

New Delhi, India

'Liver Doctor' Slammed For ‘Rude’ Behaviour After Patient Asks Query on Twitter. (Image: news18)
A doctor is receiving flak on Twitter after he replied rudely to one of his patients who had a ‘genuine’ doubt. Taking to Twitter, a user named ‘Acharjee Roy’ shared a screenshot of a conversation. The doctor mentioned is ‘TheLiverDoc’ aka Doctor Abby Philips. A person asked him if fruits are good for pairing with alcohol. Doctor’s reply shocked people online. “Are you seriously asking me this stupid question," the doctor wrote. This did not just stop here.

To this, the person responded that he genuinely wanted to know about the repercussions. “Really? You need some introspection, Arindam, because you are what we call arrogant. Yours was a stupid question - accept it, learn from it, and don’t make such mistakes in future," the doctor mentioned. His ‘arrogance’ and rudeness has angered people online.

Here is the viral conversation:

Many shared how they have also had similar encounters with the same. “Unfollowed him for this reason. Sometimes social media clout gets over people’s head," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “I had said this a while ago. In the end people remember you by how you made them feel. Liverdoc saab really needs to cool down. I get it, he deals with trolls and jackasses daily, but he has forgot to distinguish between a genuine person and those trolls." Some people also supported the doctor by saying that he was doing his job and was not rude at all. “Imagine spending a lot of time writing long threads about repercussions of alcohol abuse & how alcohol ruins lives after a long exhausting day of working as a doctor in a country where healthcare is doomed & someone has the audacity to ask you if you can pair alcohol with fruits!" wrote another person.

    What do you think?

    first published: July 18, 2023, 09:09 IST
