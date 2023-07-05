Subway Ad 'Our Subs Don’t Implode' Gets Slammed for ‘Mocking’ Titan Sub Tragedy

The Titan Submarine tragedy did not only come as a massive shock but put the world to a standstill. People all across the globe are still mourning the lives lost. Amid all of this, fast food chain Subway is receiving massive backlash online for its recent ad, based on the Titanic submarine tragedy. A billboard outside a Subway restaurant in Rincon read, “Our subs don’t implode." The aim took jibe at the heart wrenching tragedy which took life of all the five people onboard.

Twitter user Amanda Butler shared the image of the billboard as she called out the brand for its ‘distasteful’ advertising. “@SUBWAY this is at your store in Rincon, GA. Not only is it distasteful, it’s just sad. Do better. #subway," she wrote.

Here is the viral image:

Since being uploaded, the image has gone viral with over 52K views. Many people can be seen criticising the brand for taking a jibe at the tragedy just for the sake of marketing. “Fire the person responsible for this sign and do a cooperate apology, thats super inconsiderate," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “CEO WATCH: A personal apology from the CEO would be advised here - not some faceless statement. All managers should be given some reputation management training, but this is just common sense. Still waiting for the apology."