Subway Singer's Passionate Rendition Of Bon Jovi’s Livin’ On A Prayer Goes Viral

Subway rides can get really interesting sometimes. Just when you think it’s just another with you on the ride to work, a co-passenger decides to blow your mind with their interesting talent. If you haven’t had such an experience yet, this viral video is here to offer some help. The video captures a man singing his heart out to the classic rock anthem ‘Livin’ on a Prayer’ by Bon Jovi. The video posted on Twitter has become a social media sensation. The video shows the man singing at the top of his voice, completely lost in the moment.

Clearly, the man’s passionate performance has resonated with people from all over the world. While the onlookers in the metro seemed to be enjoying the impromptu performance, social media users also applauded the man’s talents.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online on May 10, the video has crossed over a million views.

Many have praised him for bringing a bit of joy and entertainment to an otherwise mundane subway ride and others have commented on his impressive vocal range and passionate rendition of the classic rock song by Bon Jovi.

One user couldn’t help but notice the reaction of a fellow passenger, “Bro on the right was low-key holding everything back to not chime in."

Another user praised the man’s vocal abilities and wrote, “I see you playa! Dude killing it with those gravely pipes."

A user wondered if the man’s performance could lead to bigger opportunities, “There’s a very, very, very, very, very slim chance that someone important will be on the subway, and will give him his shot at stardom. And that chance is enough to try, but slim enough to avoid eye contact."

Another person praised the man’s ability to brighten up the subway ride, “This guy is a legend. A regular on the jubilee and metropolitan lines at commuting time. Puts a smile on the gloomiest of faces," wrote another user.

It’s clear that the impromptu performance was a welcome break from the usual routine of a subway commute and had a positive impact on those around him.