Sudarsan Pattnaik Gets Flak Over 'Insensitive' Sand Art Portraying Odisha Train Accident

Noted artist Sudarsan Pattnaik from Puri, Odisha, paid tribute to the people who lost their lives in the deadly train tragedy in Odisha’s Balasore. With this, he also prayed for a speedy recovery of the injured. The artist created a sand art portraying the train accident. “Praying for speedy recovery of survivors," he mentioned in his art. On Friday at around 7 PM, a collision of the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train took place near the Bahanaga Bazar station in Balasore. As per the latest inputs, over 280 people have lost their lives and around 900 are reported to be injured.

News agency ANI took to its Twitter handle and posted a video of Sudarsan’s art. However, it was not very nicely taken by people online. Not only the artist was slammed over the same but many also felt that it was totally ‘uncalled for’. Here is the viral video:

“So uncalled for. Prayers would have been enough," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “What a grace! This person wants people to clap for this creation during such tough times!"

Here are a few responses:

Meanwhile, the Railway Ministry has dismissed the role of ‘Kavach’ in the train tragedy. It stated that the implementation of the technology on the affected route would not have averted the crash.