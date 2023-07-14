Sudarsan Pattnaik Makes Chandrayaan-3 Sand Sculpture With 500 Steel Bowls

India’s initial attempt at placing a robotic spacecraft on the moon’s surface almost three years ago landed in a crash. But the ISRO is aiming to redeem the chance today with the mission titled Chandrayaan-3. With this, India will join the US, China and others in the moon race. Amidst the peaked interest in India’s space mission, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has extended best wishes to the Indian Space Research Organisation with his unique talent. On the Puri Beach in Odisha, he created a gigantic spaceship by installing about 500 steel bowls and his creative piece has garnered massive traction on social media.

With over eleven thousand views in a span of a few hours, the internet has joined the artist to laud the efforts of ISRO. “Best wishes to team ISRO for the success of the Chandrayaan 3 mission. My sand art installation with 500 steel bowls with a message ‘Vijayee Bhava’ at Puri Beach in Odisha," he captioned the photos. Take a look at it here:

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended good luck to ISRO. He tweeted, “14th July 2023 will always be etched in golden letters as far as India’s space sector is concerned. Chandrayaan 3, our third lunar mission, will embark on its journey. This remarkable mission will carry the hopes and dreams of our nation."