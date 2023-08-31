Sudden Elevator Plunge Sends Passengers Flying into Ceiling, CCTV Footage From China Goes Viral

An ordinary elevator journey in China took a near-fatal turn when a malfunction caused the lift to plunge like a drop tower at an amusement park. This incident, captured in a dramatic CCTV video, occurred on August 26 in a residential building within Zhongfang Ruizhi International Community, Furong District, Changsha City, as reported by state media.

One of the passengers, Li, who resided on the 25th floor, recounted the ordeal when the elevator came to a halt during its descent. Filled with fear, Li described the elevator as getting stuck and unresponsive. “It got stuck and wouldn’t budge," explained the terrified passenger, who said that the situation grew alarming when the lift began swaying upon reaching the fourth floor.

Despite their attempts to press buttons for different floors, all the control panel lights went dark. And then suddenly, the elevator plunged downward, and the CCTV footage documented the occupants being launched into the air, defying gravity’s hold. The scene concluded with the passengers huddled on the floor, nursing their injuries.

“Everything was spinning. We were all thrown in the air before crashing onto the floor," Li shared. “My injury was the lightest. I had a slight bruise on my thigh. The other two owners were unable to move at that time, and they were ready to save themselves at that time," he further added.

In response, Li acted swiftly by contacting both property management and emergency services, who promptly arrived at the scene. The injured passengers were swiftly transported to the hospital. The victims’ relatives acknowledged that the outcome could have been far worse if elderly individuals or children had been inside the elevator at the time. Wu, the wife of one of the injured passengers, highlighted that residents had previously reported elevator issues to the property management.