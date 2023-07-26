Sudha Murthy Trolled for Saying She Carries Indian Food Abroad, Rishi Sunak Makes Surprise Entry

Sudha Murty, the renowned Indian author, and wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy, has been garnering attention lately for her simple and down-to-earth lifestyle despite her fame. Many instances of her leading a normal life and engaging in everyday activities have been making headlines. From sharing amusing anecdotes about an immigration officer not believing her UK address was “10 Downing Street," the official residence of the British Prime Minister and her son-in-law Rishi Sunak, to revealing how she carries her own meals while travelling abroad, Mrs. Murty remains a subject of interest. However, along with admiration, there are some who resort to trolling her for what they perceive as ‘selling’ an overly simplistic lifestyle.

“Sudha Murthy’s simplicity is becoming really irksome," one user jokingly commented on Twitter. Another witty remark suggested, “On Foreign Trips, Sudha Murthy carries her house along with her, what if the Hotel room was used by another person…" Yet another troll chimed in “Sudha Murthy carries her own chair in the aircraft."

“Perversely I like the idea of Sudha Murthy carrying her little pressure cooker and pure veg readymade poha packet and maybe a battery run induction cooker to a fancy eaterie somewhere in the world and cooking her own dinner with her own spoons…" read another hilarious comment.

Even a photo of UK PM smiling his way with an assortment of meat prompted Desis to ask, “You keep seperate cutlery for your mom in Law? And your children are not allowed to touch their grandma?"

Notably, all these remarks were in response to her recent appearance on the show, “Khaane Mein Kya Hai," hosted by the food writer and TV personality, Kunal Vijayakar. During the show, she confessed to being a pure vegetarian and shared her biggest worry – the possibility of the same spoon being used for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items.