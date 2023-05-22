Sudha Murthy's Encounter With Immigration Officer Has Turned into a Hilarious Twitter Trend

Author Sudha Murthy recently shared an awkward encounter with an immigration officer. It happened when the official expressed skepticism on her London address, which is “10 Downing Street." For those who don’t know, Murthy is the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. During her debut on the ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Murthy revealed that due to her “simple appearance", many are unable to believe that she is associated with the UK PM.

“Once when I had gone, they asked me my residential address. ‘Where are you staying in London?’ My elder sister was with me and I thought should I write ’10 Downing Street.’ My son also lives there, but I didn’t remember his complete address. But I finally wrote 10 Downing Street."

Now, after this went viral, many took to Twitter and started creating hilarious tweets. People are creating fake situations and then tweeting it all across the micro blogging site. And to add on, many are responding with further hilarious replies, continuing the joke.

For instance, one Twitter user wrote, “I had once gone to Infosys Office and was waiting for a meeting. Narayan Murthy entered. He was wearing a New shirt and Security People didn’t recognise him and made him sign Visitors register. We both waited in Lobby and he made calls and then someone came and took him inside."

Meanwhile, earlier, a video of Murthy having a gala time with singer Shreya Ghoshal at the “Infosys at 40" event went viral. In the video, she was seen standing with a bunch of people, including Shreya, and dancing to “Barso re megha megha" from Mani Ratnam’s Bollywood movie “Guru". Shreya and Murthy were having a great time, singing and dancing, when all of these people also start to groove with them.