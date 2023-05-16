Sudha Murty Reveals Immigration Officer Was Shocked to Find '10 Downing Street' As Her UK Address

Sudha Murty, a prominent author, and philanthropist who happens to be the mother-in-law of UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak encountered an awkward incident when an immigration officer expressed skepticism when she mentioned her London address as “10 Downing Street," which is the official residence and workplace of the British Prime Minister. Mrs. Murty’s daughter, Akshata, is married to Rishi Sunak, who assumed office as the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the United Kingdom in September of last year.

During a recent episode of ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’, Mrs. Murty humorously revealed that due to her “simple appearance," many find it hard to believe that she is the mother-in-law of the Prime Minister.

Recounting the incident, she said, “Once when I had gone, they asked me my residential address. ‘Where are you staying in London?’ My elder sister was with me and I thought should I write ’10 Downing Street.’ My son also lives there (in the UK), but I didn’t remember his complete address. But I finally wrote 10 Downing Street."

Her candid account continued with the immigration officer’s bewildered response. Looking at her in complete disbelief, the officer incredulously asked, “Are you joking?!" Without missing a beat, Mrs. Murty replied, “Nahi, sachchi bolti hu" (No, I am telling you the truth). She further elaborated, sharing her amusement by saying, “He thought I was joking. No one believes that I, a 72-year-old, simple lady, can be the mother-in-law of the Prime Minister."

In addition to this, the Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation also reminisced about her admiration for the late actor Dilip Kumar in her younger days, describing him as “simply lajawaab" (fantastic). However, she also acknowledged that Shah Rukh Khan is the only actor who comes close to Dilip Kumar’s ability to portray emotions in the TKSS episode along with Guneet Monga and Raveena Tandon.

Inspired by the film Veer Zaara, Mrs. Murty shared a heartfelt observation with her daughter, expressing that if the legendary Dilip Kumar were young today, he would have embraced the role portrayed by Shah Rukh Khan. Reflecting on this, she expressed her belief that now, Shah Rukh Khan has taken up the mantle, asserting, “Only he can do it."