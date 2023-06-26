Suleman Dawood Wanted To Solve Rubik’s Cube, Set World Record Aboard Titanic Submarine

Teenager Suleman Dawood, who died along with his father Shahzada aboard the Titanic tourist submarine, wanted to set a world record by solving the Rubik’s cube in the depths of the Atlantic, reported BBC.

Shahzada and Suleman Dawood were among the five people including Dubai-based British billionaire Hamish Harding who boarded the Titan submersible last Sunday to explore the Titanic shipwreck. All five lost their lives when the vessel imploded.

Christine Dawood, mother of 19-year-old Suleman, told BBC in an interview that the teenager had taken a Rubik’s cube with him to the Titanic expedition and wanted to solve it thousands of metres below the ocean’s surface. She shared that while Suleman hoped to break a world record, his father Shahzada carried a camera to capture the moment, the report added.

Christine Dawood said that her son loved the Rubik’s cube and would carry the puzzle everywhere, surprising onlookers by solving it in 12 seconds. “He said, ‘I’m going to solve the Rubik’s Cube 3,700 metres below sea on the Titanic," said Suleman’s mother.

According to Christine Dawood, she and her daughter Alina, 17, were on board the Polar Prince, the OceanGate submarine’s mothership, when Titan went missing. The mother said she “did not comprehend at that moment what it meant – and then it just went downhill from there".

Christine Dawood had planned to join her husband for the Titanic expedition but the trip was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic. She said she later “stepped back" to let his son go.

Speaking about her husband and son, Christine Dawood said she was happy for both of them as they really wanted to go for the expedition. When the submersible lost contact and rescue operations started, Christine and Alina Dawood were on the Polar Prince. She said they lost hope when “we passed the 96-hour mark".