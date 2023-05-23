'Super-Fertile' Woman Conceives Twice In A Month, Gives Birth To Rare Babies

A mother who believed she was expecting twins was left shocked upon learning she got pregnant twice in a month. Identified to be Sophie Small, the 30-year-old ‘super-fertile’ woman is said to have conceived her daughters just a month apart from each other. Sophie, who is a swimming instructor by profession, was left rejoiced after her pregnancy scans suggested it was twins back in 2020. However, it wasn’t until after giving birth to Darcy and Holly that doctors realized Sophie’s pregnancy was a rare one.

According to Kennedy News, the 30-year-old’s pregnancy is called superfetation, meaning when a second pregnancy occurs just days or weeks after the first one. Sophie reportedly underwent ‘horrific’ morning sickness throughout her pregnancy, and doctors were quite shocked after examining her scans. Both the infants were reported to be of different sizes and no one could identify the reason why. “They couldn’t work out why I was so sick. I was expecting twins but one was bigger than the other. They could tell something wasn’t right," she revealed.

She gave birth in August 2020 after which doctors discovered it was a superfetation. The rare phenomenon is suggested tricky to be diagnosed, as mainly the presence of two fetuses is assumed to be twins. But the main difference while identifying the difference is the infants’ sizes. Though babies born through superfetation are considered twins but do not officially fit in the bracket of twins.

Notably, Darcy who was born at 32 weeks measured about 4 lbs 2oz (approximately 1.87 kg), and her sister Holly who followed suit two minutes later at 36 weeks weighed about 6 lbs 1oz (approximately 2.74 kg). “They had their own sacs and placentas so they could feed when they wanted to," revealed the mother. Notably, after the birth of the babies Sophie had to be in and out of the hospital, as one of her daughters was born prematurely.

When it comes to their looks, the babies do not look similar at all, “They don’t even look like sisters, you wouldn’t even know. Holly has blonde hair, big beautiful blue eyes, and wants to be a princess or a jockey. Darcy’s hair is a mousey brown hair, she’s a tomboy and wants to be a train driver when she’s older," added Sophie.

It becomes a task for the ‘super-fertile’ mom to explain her rare pregnancy to others, “They ask how many minutes apart they are and I say Darcy is two minutes older and four weeks younger, while Holly was born two minutes after but is four weeks older and I just walk away."

Currently, the babies are ‘thriving’ and have already started nursery.