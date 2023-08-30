Surat Businessman Builds 75-foot-high Birdhouse With 700 Flats In Haryana

A Surat-based businessman, Mahendra Sharma, constructed a house in Mai Khurd village of Charkhi Dadri in Haryana, which cost lakhs. However, the house is not for himself but for the birds to seek refuge in the specially designed birdhouse. Not only has he thought of providing the birds of the surrounding area a shelter, he also made sure, he used special materials that will not harm the species.

Mahendra Sharma built a seven-storey building with 700 flats that can house about 4,000 birds to live, eat and drink. It is made of special soil and other construction materials which have been brought from Gujarat which will not affect them either in summer, monsoon or winter. He has set an inspiring example in his community where he dedicated his hard work and money to providing shelter to birds.

The unique birdhouse is 75 feet high and was built by 20 Gujarati artisans and needed more than two months to build. The house has been made keeping in mind the safety of the birds year round and this effort has been lauded by environmentalists as well, as this initiative can save the lives of many birds. This tower is also earthquake-resistant and will remain cool in summer and warm in winter. A trough has been made at the bottom as a provision for water for the inhabitants.