Suryakumar Yadav's 'Incredible' Six to Shami in MI vs GT Had IPL Fans Rubbing Their Eyes

Suryakumar Yadav owned the Friday night and we had an absolute blast! With every swing of his bat, he aimed for the SKY, quite literally. The Wankhede Stadium witnessed a dazzling display as the Mumbai Indians dynamo faced off against the Gujarat Titans (GT), smashing an unbeaten 103 runs off a mere 49 balls in this thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) showdown. Surya’s innings were filled with 11 boundaries and 6 colossal sixes, showcasing his jaw-dropping strokes. But wait, there’s more! One shot, in particular, left us gobsmacked as he effortlessly embodied his ‘Mr 360°’ alias, leaving Twitter in a state of utter disbelief.

In the 19th over’s second ball, Shami bowled a tempting delivery around off and in the sweet spot. Suryakumar, who was in a rich vein of form, attempted to play a cover drive, but instead, the ball took an unexpected slice, soaring over the third-man region for a colossal six! It was an unorthodox stroke, but Suryakumar made it seem like a cakewalk as he elegantly opened the blade of his bat. The shot was so incredible that even Mumbai Indians mentor Sachin Tendulkar was left dumbfounded, trying to decode the mechanics of it by using hand gestures while explaining it to Piyush Chawla, who sat beside him in the MI dressing room. Everyone was left rubbing their eyes in disbelief, and it’s no surprise that the internet hailed it as one of the ‘best’ shots of the season!

Advertisement

Advertisement

No doubt, Suryakumar’s breathtaking innings led Mumbai to a 27-run victory over the opposition, and everyone showered him with praise like never before. Even the Master Blaster was so impressed that he himself tweeted about this particular shot that left him in awe after the match. “Suryakumar Yadav illuminated the evening sky today! He played outstanding strokes throughout his innings, but the shot that stood out for me was the one where he smacked Mohammed Shami for a six over the third man. The way he opened the face of his bat and created that angle off the blade is incredibly challenging to execute, and only a handful of batters in the world can pull off that shot," he tweeted.

It was a stroke of genius, indeed!