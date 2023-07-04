Sushmita Sen Recalls How Ms Philippines Came to Her Rescue During Ms Universe Pageant

A video which is currently going viral features actress Sushmita Sen as she recalls her Miss Universe pageant days. In the video, she can be seen talking about how Miss Philippines came to her rescue on the big day. Twitter user Mimansa Shekhar uploaded and old interview of the actress on her official handle and it has now gone viral.

In the video, the actress reveals that she lost her earrings on the main day. This is when then Miss Philippines Charlene Gonzales came into the picture and said that “You’re in my country, anything that you need, I can help you." What happens next will make your heart melt.

Also Read: Bengaluru Man Gambled Away Rs 70 Lakh, Here’s How He Reunited With Upset Family

Advertisement

Here, have a look at the viral video:

“I remember another Philipino Miss Lydia De Vega who won the 100 and 200 meters gold in 1982 Asian games in New Delhi," wrote a Twitter user. The video, since being uploaded, has garnered over 1.4K views.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Sushmita will be seen in the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in the upcoming project Taali. As of now, the makers have released the first motion poster and it has managed to wow her fans. Taali is directed by Ravi Jadhav and will soon be released on JioCinema.