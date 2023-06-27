'Swades Moment': IPS Officer Brings Electricity to 70-year-old Woman’s House in UP

Anukriti Sharma, an IPS officer of UP cadre, took to her Twitter and shared a heart-warming video of the moment they brought electricity to the elderly woman’s house. In that moment, not just the house lit up but the woman’s face also lit up. Noor Jahan hugged the IPS officer and was full of contentment. “Swades moment of my life. Getting electricity connection to Noorjahan aunty’s house literally felt like bringing light into her life. The smile on her face was immensely satisfying. Thank u SHO Jitendra ji & the entire team for all the support," Sharma wrote as she shared the iconic video on her Twitter account.

In the video, you can see the woman’s face lighting up as electricity came on and the bulb turned on. The police personnel turned on a fan and explained to her how to use it by plugging it into a socket. The elderly woman was also offered sweets by the police personnel.

Since being uploaded, the video has gathered over 900K views. “Good To see She Got Electricity while her age will be more than India. Millions are living without Power in India For Shining India Electricity is needed," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “A similar small incident happened, due to cyclone in Gujarat electricity gone then everywhere they restart power supply but one aunty’s home left behind even after 10 days,she told me and I complain in @PaschimGujVCL , within 2 hour electricity started. That smile on her face."