Swat Team: Making Bioplastics From Dead Flies

Researchers in the US have come up with the strange-sounding idea of using dead flies to make biodegradable plastic. Their research is based on black soldier flies, the carcasses of which contain a polymer that could be used to make bioplastics.

In light of the climate crisis, solutions for developing less polluting materials are being explored in every corner of the world. Plastic is one of these major sources of pollution. As such, it is no longer unusual to find biodegradable plastics made from plant-based materials like sugarcane, corn or potato waste. However, these materials can be coveted in many fields, potentially finding a second life in sectors such as transport (biofuel) or construction (insulating materials).

To find sources of bio-plastic without the risk of “competing" uses, researchers at A&M University (Texas) suggest recovering waste from the breeding of black soldier flies. The larvae of these insects are used for their nutritional properties and are bred for animal feed and waste consumption. However, the insects have a short life span once fully-grown, and more often than not end up as waste. But their carcasses contain chitin, a non-toxic, biodegradable, sugar-based polymer also found in crustaceans such as crabs and shrimps.