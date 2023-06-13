Trends :KK Last SongViral VideoATM Robbery Prank Cannabis Biscuit CSK Fans
Home » Viral » Swiggy Employees Reach Mannat to Deliver 'Dinner' for Shah Rukh Khan, Here's Why

Swiggy Employees Reach Mannat to Deliver 'Dinner' for Shah Rukh Khan, Here's Why

Why Swiggy delivered dinner at Mannat for Shah Rukh Khan? Here's all you need to know.

Advertisement

Curated By: Purvi Khemani

News18.com

Last Updated: June 13, 2023, 08:47 IST

Delhi, India

Swiggy Employees Reach Mannat to Deliver 'Dinner' for Shah Rukh Khan, Here's Why (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Swiggy/Reuters)
Swiggy Employees Reach Mannat to Deliver 'Dinner' for Shah Rukh Khan, Here's Why (Photo Credits: Twitter/@Swiggy/Reuters)

Food delivery firm Swiggy added a delightful twist to the playful banter between Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and one of his fans on Twitter. King Khan, known for his witty and humourous “Ask SRK" sessions, engaged in a lighthearted exchange with the fan, which led to him playfully asking if they could send food to his residence. Seizing the opportunity to create a memorable moment, Swiggy took the initiative and sent their delivery partners with dinner to ‘Mannat,’ SRK’s residence, on June 12.

Also Read: ‘Tum Apna Dekh Lo’: SRK Gives a Hilarious Response to a Fan Asking For An OTP

Advertisement

The series of events unfolded when Shah Rukh Khan initiated a 15-minute session on the microblogging site, inviting questions from his fans. During this session, a user inquired, “Khaana khaaya kya bhai? (Have you eaten food, brother?)". In his playful response, the superstar actor quipped, “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya? (Why brother? Are you from Swiggy…will you deliver it?)"

This witty exchange caught the attention of Swiggy’s official Twitter account, which promptly joined the conversation, asking, “hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya? (we are from Swiggy, should we deliver it?)"

Advertisement

Although the ‘Pathaan’ actor did not continue the conversation, Swiggy ensured that they don’t let it go so soon and shared a tweet featuring a photograph of their delivery personnel posing outside Mannat. The accompanying caption humourously stated, “hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye (We are from Swiggy, and we have arrived with dinner)".

top videos
  • Sushant Singh Rajput Death Anniversary: From 'Kai Po Che' To 'Chhichhore', Celebrating SSR's Legacy
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 Set For Premiere | Probable Contestants List Includes Aaliya Siddiqui, Falaq Naazz
  • Tamannaah Blushes As Paps Mention Vijay | Priyanka's Family Trip | Abhishek, Aishwarya On A Vacation
  • Ali Fazal On His Role In Kandahar, Mirzapur 3 & A Possible Cameo In Fukrey 3 | EXCLUSIVE
  • Shah Rukh Khan's Best Twitter AMA Session | Swiggy Surprises Him With ‘Dinner’ Delivery At Mannat

    • But, wait! The food delivered at Mannat was nothing short of a delightful feast. According to Moneycontrol, the spread included tandoori chicken from Persian Darbar, kebabs from Lucky, pizza from Hundo Pizza, burgers from GFB, Chinese dishes from Royal China, and a delightful dessert from Le 15 Macron.

    Also Read: Fan Says SRK Promoting ‘Pathaan’ Through ‘Ask SRK’ Should Be Taught in Marketing Classes

    Follow us on

    • Tags:
    first published: June 13, 2023, 08:47 IST
    last updated: June 13, 2023, 08:47 IST
    Read More