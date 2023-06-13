Swiggy Employees Reach Mannat to Deliver 'Dinner' for Shah Rukh Khan, Here's Why

Food delivery firm Swiggy added a delightful twist to the playful banter between Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan and one of his fans on Twitter. King Khan, known for his witty and humourous “Ask SRK" sessions, engaged in a lighthearted exchange with the fan, which led to him playfully asking if they could send food to his residence. Seizing the opportunity to create a memorable moment, Swiggy took the initiative and sent their delivery partners with dinner to ‘Mannat,’ SRK’s residence, on June 12.

The series of events unfolded when Shah Rukh Khan initiated a 15-minute session on the microblogging site, inviting questions from his fans. During this session, a user inquired, “Khaana khaaya kya bhai? (Have you eaten food, brother?)". In his playful response, the superstar actor quipped, “Kyun bhai aap Swiggy se ho….bhej doge kya? (Why brother? Are you from Swiggy…will you deliver it?)"

This witty exchange caught the attention of Swiggy’s official Twitter account, which promptly joined the conversation, asking, “hum hain swiggy se, bhej dein kya? (we are from Swiggy, should we deliver it?)"

Although the ‘Pathaan’ actor did not continue the conversation, Swiggy ensured that they don’t let it go so soon and shared a tweet featuring a photograph of their delivery personnel posing outside Mannat. The accompanying caption humourously stated, “hum swiggy wale hai aur hum dinner leke aagaye (We are from Swiggy, and we have arrived with dinner)".