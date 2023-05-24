Swiggy is Now Palm Reading on Twitter and the Results are Truly Hilarious

Swiggy Instamart’s official Twitter handle started a latest fun venture and desis are all in for the same. Taking to the micro blogging site, the grocery delivery service app published that it has recentyl learnt ‘palm reading.’ Not just this, but it asked interested people to post a photo of their palm. Some brands ahve managed to create a fun space online as they keep posting such hilarious tweets and Swiggy’s handle is one of those.

Intrigued by the tweet, many desis tried this out and the responses were hilarious. From asking about ‘promotion’, to enquiring about clearing ‘UPSC attempt’, people asked it all. However, it was the responses that stole the show. Here, have a look for yourself:

Meanwhile, earlier, Swiggy Instamart sent also yellow colour packaging snacks to a girl who went viral for her heartwarming gesture. It started when this little CSK fan collected all yellow items at home before every Chennai match thinking this will help them win. They sent her a huge hamper filled with all food items with yellow packaging. “Sent this cutie some more yellow-coloured items available on our app," wrote the official handle of Swiggy Instamart as they shared an image of the young fan.