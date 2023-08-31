Swiss Airline Launches Probe After Crew’s Viral Photo Stunt On Aircraft Wing

Swiss International Airlines made headlines when members of their cabin crew were captured on camera dancing and posing on the wing of a Boeing 777 before their flight departed Buenos Aires Airport for Zurich, Switzerland. A traveller waiting in the terminal managed to record the whole incident, which shows a female crew member walking, twirling and acting cheerful before she invites her male colleague to join her through the emergency exit. In a surprising turn, a senior cabin chief was also caught in the act, as he was showing Superman-like poses on the aircraft’s wings.

A passenger’s video documenting the incident was posted by the Twitter page Breaking Aviation News & Videos. The footage not only reveals the cabin crew’s daring acts on the wing but also includes two ground crew members posing in front of the plane’s engine on the tarmac. Swiss International Air Lines stated that the incident occurred when no passengers were on board. Additionally, the Twitter page reported that Martin Knuchel, the Head of Cabin Crew at SWISS, revealed that an internal investigation is already in progress and strict action will be taken.

Advertisement

According to the New York Post, the airline condemned the incident and stated, “This behaviour will not be tolerated." While Swiss Airlines spokesman Michael Pelzer explained, “What looks like fun in the video is life-threatening. The wings of the Boeing 777 are about five meters high. A fall from that height onto the hard surface can be devastating."

The airlines’ vice president Martin Knuchel wants to halt such irresponsible behaviour and called this “tomfoolery." Knuchel further claimed he was frustrated and disappointed seeing the incident. He also highlighted that the crew members should step on the plane’s wing only during the events of serious emergencies, such as evacuations.