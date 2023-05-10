TMKOC Fans Will Find This Post On Their Favourite Social Media Apps Super Relatable

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah remains a favourite of audiences even a decade after it began airing. The sitcom has made us all laugh, cry and share in the pain of its characters. From Jethalal’s mishaps to the exploits of the Tapu Sena, there are plenty of reasons that the show has managed to keep its fans glued to their story. Now if you are a Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fan, you might find this post super relatable. The post uses a montage of Jethalal’s dialogues to describe various social media apps and the results will make you laugh out loud.

The clip takes some of Jethalal’s dialogues to talk about Instagram, WhatsApp, Twitter and even YouTube Ads. No surprises for guessing which reaction will make you laugh the most.

The post brought a grin to your face, right? Well, it seems that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is all the rage these days. Even Union Minister Smriti Irani could not stop herself from dropping a hilarious post related to the sitcom.

The minister had some marriage advice to share as well. “Moral of the story — those who have taken pheras, please eat badam…Daya bhabhi rocks…1 clip courtesy the internet…2 clips courtesy Jetha Lal," wrote Smriti Irani while sharing the clip.

The banter between Jethalal and his wife Daya in the clip will definitely leave you in splits.

This is not the end of the show’s mania. Previously, one user decided to put his editing skills to the test and altered a photo of Tanuj Mahashabde, who plays Krishnan Iyer in the show. The picture was morphed to make Mahashabde resemble another celebrity. Can you guess which actor he resembles in the photo?

It’s Salman Khan. A photo of the Dabangg actor was edited to make him resemble Krishnan Iyer and the result was pretty convincing.

Tanuj Mahashabde found the attempt hilarious and shared the photo on his Instagram handle with the tag line of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.

These posts show that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah continues to make its presence felt, be it in the form of memes or funny edits. The series has managed to retain its humorous nature despite it being almost 15 years since the first episode aired. As the plethora of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah posts on the internet show, the sitcom will remain popular among its fans for a long time.