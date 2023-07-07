TMKOC Special: Man Sells Jalebi Fafda Wearing Jethalal-Themed T-Shirt

Tarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the longest-running and highly acclaimed television shows. Each character, from Bhide to Popatlal, brings their own unique charm to the show. Among the beloved characters, Jethalal, portrayed by Dilip Joshi, has garnered immense love and popularity. If you are a regular viewer of TMKOC, you would be familiar with Jethalal’s unwavering affection for indulging in Jalebi-Fafda. It’s not uncommon for viewers to develop a craving for this delicious treat while watching the show.

Challenging the claim of being the ultimate Jethalal fan, a street vendor in Nagpur has emerged with a unique offering. Capitalizing on the popularity of the character, this vendor started selling jalebi-fafda. What caught the attention of viewers is the vendor’s personalized approach of sporting a customized t-shirt adorned with pictures of Jethalal.

In the video, a street vendor named Bhavesh, who is a huge fan of Jethalal from TMKOC, is seen wearing a yellow T-shirt with Jethalal’s picture on both sides. Bhavesh’s love for Jethalal goes beyond just selling jalebi-fafda as he has even met Dilip Joshi, the actor who portrays Jethalal, and proudly displays their selfies and pictures on his stall. The street vendor can be seen preparing the fafda dough, making thin strips, and frying them. Later, his mother serves the delicious dish along with Dhokla and Jalebis on a tray.

Watch the video here:

The video was posted by the Instagram handle Vatsal Jariwala. Posted 3 days ago, the video has garnered over 419k views and likes.

