Tables Have Turned: Cops Riding Bike Without Helmets Are Chased By Women

As per the public perception, hot chases have always been about the police going after suspects. But in the latest role reversal, two women chased two policemen riding bike without helmets. The video of the incident, which took place in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad, has gone viral. The clip was captured by the women riding the scooty behind the cops, who were schooled over the traffic rule violation. This is not all. The moment the cops witnessed them being confronted, they sped up their vehicle. As soon as the video started making rounds on the internet, the Ghaziabad Traffic Police took cognizance of the incident and issued a challan. The authorities also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000.

The video was shared by a Twitter user in a tweet in Hindi that roughly translated to, “This is a video of Ghaziabad Police, which is going increasingly viral on social media." The user also tagged the official Twitter handle of Ghaziabad police and UP Police. The video opens to show two cops riding the police bike decked in their uniform without a helmet, while women in the background can be heard saying, “They have deliberately started their siren." As a woman screams “Where is your helmet," the cops can be seen speeding up, with the intention to leave those women behind. While the women continuously questioned the cops for flouting the traffic rule, the incident grasped the attention of all the passers-by.

Replying to the viral video, the official Twitter handle of the Ghaziabad Traffic Police screenshot of the challan issued to the cops. The two policemen were fined Rs 10,000.

People praised the women for standing up for the their rights.

“What beyond we aspect from public if their own staff is not adhering the rules and policies," a user wrote.

Well, this comes days after a picture of two women cops riding scooty without helmets went viral. The picture was clicked in Mumbai’s Eastern Express Highway (Dadar) area. The Twitter user who shared the picture also tagged the official Twitter handles of the Chief Minister of Maharashtra Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM of State Devendra Fadnavis and Mumbai Police, so that appropriate action must be taken.

https://twitter.com/RahulB__007/status/1644528201031622658?s=20

