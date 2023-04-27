Trends :Bengaluru Sale FightAjinkaya Rahane MemeInstagram Vs RealityIndian Teacher VideoVirat Anushka
Taekwondo Instructor, Dead For 28 Minutes, Says He Had An 'Out Of Body' Experience

A 57-year-old Australian taekwondo instructor has given a new insight into the world of the dead.

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 27, 2023, 10:57 IST

Delhi, India

Phil died for 28 minutes and described the afterlife as seeing himself being resuscitated by the nurse.
What happens after death is a mystery that can only be solved if research is conducted on people who return to the world of living after remaining dead for a considerable amount of time. Since such scenarios are too rare, the question, “Is there an afterlife?" remains unanswered to this day. However, a 57-year-old Australian taekwondo instructor has given a new insight into the world of the dead as he came back to life after having no vital signs for 28 minutes.

Phil Zdybel described the experience as an “out of body" one and said that he felt like he was floating above his body on the court of Geelong, Australia. The Geelong Advertiser reported the man saying, “I would say I was a bit out of body."

Phil suffered a cardiac arrest while attending a basketball game in November 2022 and died for a total of 28 minutes before being resuscitated by an off-duty nurse. The taekwondo instructor considers himself extremely lucky that the incident took place while so many people were around to help him. He said that if this would have happened to him while he was on his own, nobody would have found him. “I am a miracle man," he said.

Phil’s son Joshua witnessed the terrifying event and called paramedics. An off-duty nurse began to administer CPR while people around him retrieved a defibrillator. He was then rushed to a nearby hospital where he remained unconscious for several days. When he woke up, the doctors informed him about the unfortunate yet miraculous incident.

Phil says that his lifestyle and attitude were to be credited for his survival but revealed that his perspective on life had changed since the incident. He explained, “All the little things we worry about are not worth worrying about. Don’t let anyone tell you you can’t do anything. I was not going out anywhere."

Phil was discharged a week later from the Geelong Hospital and allowed to return home. Since his near-death experience, he has become an advocate for CPR training and called for more defibrillators to be available to the public.

first published: April 27, 2023, 10:57 IST
last updated: April 27, 2023, 10:57 IST
