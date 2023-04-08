Take A Chill-Pill: Internet’s Favourite Minister Promotes Nagaland Tourism With Twist

Nagaland minister Temjen Imna Along has made it very evident that he is a social media star. Apart from his out-of-the-world wits, he often uses the platform to promote the state’s breathtaking beauty and tourism. This time, Temjen has come up with an innovative post that not only promotes Nagaland’s tourism but also gives a way to overcome stress from the daily hustle and bustle of modern lives.

On World Health Day, the Nagaland minister has “prescribed" medicines “to de-stress your soul". Basically, he is hinting that one can not only escape the hustle and bustle of the metropolitan city but also can de-stress with a trip to mesmerising Nagaland.

“Yes! We know you are stressed due to your Daily Hustle. It’s time to take some medicines, some real medicines. One pill every day after Breakfast for one week. Prescribed by your own Temjen. You can consult him if you wish to de-stress your soul," the Nagaland minister wrote in the caption.

Advertisement

The picture shows, the Temjen Imna Along suggesting six different places on the pack of pills. The places he suggested are Dzüko Valley, Shilloi Lake, Glory Peak Phek, Khonoma and Dzuleke. Next to the destination suggestion, there is another pill packet that has “Visit Nagaland" written on it.

In no time, the comments section of the post was flooded with his fans and followers expressing their views. While many agreed with his suggestion, a few claimed that exercising and Yoga is one of the best medicine for any health-related problem. A user commented, “But Yoga and exercise are one of the best medicine in the world for all illnesses." Responding to the user, Along revealed that he also does it and will give them a glance at the same someday. Along wrote, “I also do, will share pic one day."

Advertisement

Many users came up with cheeky remarks in the comments section. A user commented, “How to get the appointment, I need these pills badly."

Advertisement

Some even revealed that they are planning a trip to Nagaland soon, as a user wrote, “You are the best brand ambassador that Nagaland has ever got Temjen Imna Along. We are planning to visit Nagaland soon."

So far, the picture has been viewed more than 106 thousand times.

Read all the Latest News here