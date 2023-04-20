'Tamil in Chammak Challo’: Movie Fans Share Favourite Songs in Languages They Don’t Understand

Some songs are remembered for their lyrics and then there are songs which are known for their peppy tones and catchy beats. There are also instances where you would not understand the lyrics but listen to that song over and over again. Twitter page ‘CinemaRare’ took to the micro-blogging site and asked its audience: “Your favorite song in a language you don’t understand?"

Surprisingly, many people listed Bollywood songs in the thread. From SRK and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Chammak Challo’ to Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Shaam Shaandar’, people shared multiple clippings. Many people also shared songs from South Indian films. Have a look:

“#Rangabati always vibe material," wrote a Twitter user as he shared a clip from the Coke Studio hit.

Here are a few more responses:

