'Tamil in Chammak Challo’: Movie Fans Share Favourite Songs in Languages They Don’t Understand

Twitter page 'CinemaRare' took to the micro-blogging site and asked its audience: 'Your favorite song in a language you don't understand?'

Curated By: Akanksha Arora

News18.com

Last Updated: April 20, 2023, 11:46 IST

New Delhi, India

Movie Fans Share Favourite Songs in Languages They Don’t Understand. (Image: News18)
Some songs are remembered for their lyrics and then there are songs which are known for their peppy tones and catchy beats. There are also instances where you would not understand the lyrics but listen to that song over and over again. Twitter page ‘CinemaRare’ took to the micro-blogging site and asked its audience: “Your favorite song in a language you don’t understand?"

Surprisingly, many people listed Bollywood songs in the thread. From SRK and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s ‘Chammak Challo’ to Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Shaam Shaandar’, people shared multiple clippings. Many people also shared songs from South Indian films. Have a look:

“#Rangabati always vibe material," wrote a Twitter user as he shared a clip from the Coke Studio hit.

Here are a few more responses:

Meanwhile, earlier, a trend on Twitter triggered desis to share the ‘perfectly cast’ roles in Bollywood. Some movies are remembered because of their storyline and then there are a few characters that carve a place in our heart. The credit can be attributed to the actors who work day and night to bring these characters to life. Be it Geet from Jab We Met, Pooh from Kabhie Khushi Kabhi Gham, or Raj from DDLJ, some characters just live beyond their screen presence. Reminiscing many such characters, Twitter user, ‘Eric Alper’, put out a question: “What film role was 100% perfectly cast?"

first published: April 20, 2023, 10:52 IST
