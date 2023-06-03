Tamil Nadu Bus Driver Kisses Steering Wheel On His Retirement Day In Emotional Video

People spend most years of their life working at their jobs. It is no surprise when the day of retirement comes, it turns into an emotional day. In a deeply moving scene, a Tamil Nadu State Transport driver bid farewell to his decades-long career, capturing hearts and evoking emotions on social media. The retiring driver’s heartfelt act of affection towards the bus he had driven for years left viewers touched and garnered widespread attention on Instagram. On his last day of service, the veteran driver’s emotions overwhelmed him as he approached his beloved bus. With tears welling up in his eyes, he gently kissed the steering wheel, expressing his deep bond with the vehicle that had been his loyal companion throughout his professional journey.

The heartfelt gesture did not stop there. The driver proceeded to embrace the bus, wrapping his arms around it as if to convey his gratitude for the countless miles they had traversed together. The scene was a poignant reminder of the strong emotional connection he had developed with the vehicle, which had become an integral part of his life. The heartfelt moment was captured on camera and shared on Instagram, where it quickly gained traction. The clip touched the hearts of people across the Internet. “Tamil Nadu State Transport Driver Gets Emotional On Retirement Day; Kisses Steering Wheel, Hugs Bus He Drove For Decades," read the caption.

Viewers were moved by the driver’s display of affection and were reminded of the dedicated work done by countless people who tirelessly love their job. Social media users flooded the comments section with messages of well wishes for the retired bus driver. “Pesha chahe koi bhi ho vo sirf paisa kamane ka zariya nahi hota… Vo sirf zindagi ka hissa hi nahi balki zindagi ban jata hai (Regardless of the profession, it is not just a means to earn money. It is not just a part of life, but it becomes life itself)," wrote a user.

Another comment read, “Not me bawling at a bus driver’s retirement."