Tamil Nadu Man Celebrates India’s Lunar Mission With Chandrayaan-3 Miniature Made Of Gold

Indians are brimming with excitement and pride, with the Chandrayaan-3, launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), set to make a historic landing on the south pole of the moon. The Lunar Lander Vikram, which is carrying the rover named Pragyan, is expected to touch down on the moon’s surface on August 23. If everything goes as per plans, it will mark a giant leap for India towards moon exploration. Amid all the buzz about this groundbreaking mission, an artist from Coimbatore has taken the internet by storm by crafting a miniature of the Chandrayaan-3 with gold.

The story of the artiste named Mariappan was shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, Asian News International (ANI).

The tweet accompanied a video of the artist working on the 1.5-inch-tall model of the Chandrayaan-3. To create the tiny structure of the spacecraft, the Tamil Nadu man used four grams of gold. “A Coimbatore-based miniature artist designs a 1.5-inch-tall model of Chandrayaan-3 using 4 grams of gold," the tweet read.

Talking about his creation, the artist revealed that it is his passion to make miniature models with gold whenever any important event takes place in the country.

This time, Mariappan crafted the tiny model of the Chandrayaan-3 to pay his respect and express gratitude to “all the scientists involved in the project." “This is a proud moment for every Indian," he added. According to Mariappan, it took almost two days (48 hours) for him to complete the design of the miniature.

Soon after the tweet surfaced online, users rallied to the comment sector, showering multiple plaudits on Mariappan for his spectacular craftsmanship.

Overwhelmed by the artist’s effort, a person found no word but “inspiring" to express his feelings.

One user termed the artwork “very enterprising and imaginative" since it is remarkable to accomplish this very delicate thing in 4 gms of gold."

A proud Indian thinks it is very encouraging to see “how the citizen value and appreciate the contributions of our scientists." According to him, the Chandrayaan-3 mission marks a great achievement for the ISRO and the Indian space research program as a whole.