Tandoori Chicken Ice Cream is Internet's New Food 'Mishap' That Everyone Wants to Pass

It’s time for Indians to stop experimenting with bizarre food combinations “jisme unki expertise nahi hai’. The internet seems to bring forth a new weird food fusion every other day, with examples ranging from fruit pakodas to cornetto paratha, and the list just keeps growing. The latest addition to this trend is Tandoori Chicken Ice Cream - a spicy-sweet combination that nobody could have anticipated, and this is absolutely revolting foodies to the point where all they want to say is “Enough."

A video on Twitter shows a maker adding chopped tandoori chicken onto an ice-cream platform, followed by a cup of milk, and mixing the ingredients. To add an unusual (perhaps, bitter) twist, the vendor then adds chocolate chips and sauce and continues to mix. The resulting mixture is rolled and served in a cup with more chocolate sauce on top, creating what is known as Tandoori Chicken Ice Cream - a concoction that is unlikely to appeal to anyone. Now, if this will not enrage foodies, then we don’t know what will!

Advertisement

No wonder, the comments section on this weird food combo is, indeed, rife with ‘spicy’ reactions. One user commented, “Oh, come on! Not the chicken! No wonder people suffer from allergies these days!" Another user expressed confusion, stating, “How do you even combine these two? It’s strange indeed!!" Yet another person quipped, “God should just ban these people from the planet Earth."

Advertisement

Meanwhile, ice cream seems to be a popular target for unappetising food combinations, as demonstrated by the viral video of the bizarre tea or chai ice cream recipe. The video showed a vendor pouring a cup of tea onto the ice cream-making platform, followed by two small cups of milk and some kind of cocoa syrup. After adding a dash of chocolate syrup and thoroughly mixing the ingredients together, the vendor froze the mixture for a couple of minutes before scraping it out in the form of ice cream. This unusual fusion left numerous chai lovers disgusted, proving that not all food combinations are worth experimenting with.

Read all the Latest News here