Taylor Swift Fans Shake Seattle With Tremors Equivalent To '2.3 Magnitude Earthquake'

Taylor Swift fans present at her Seattle concert last weekend apparently danced so hard that it generated tremors imitating an earthquake. The details about the seismic activity were brought to light by Jackie Caplan-Auerbach, a geology professor at Western Washington University. Calling it a “Swift shake", Jackie noted the tremors caused by the dancing activity were equivalent to an earthquake of 2.3 magnitude, as reported by CNN. The geology professor also highlighted that similar activity was recorded during an NFC Wild Card game in 2011.

The incident occurred when Seattle Seahawk fans went gaga over football player Marshawn Lynch’s remarkable touchdown against the New Orleans Saints. The occurrence was dubbed “Beast Quake" derived from the player’s nickname Beast Mode. During an interaction with CNN, the geology professor revealed upon overlaying data from both nights she discovered they were almost identical. “I grabbed the data from both nights of the concert and quickly noticed they were clearly the same pattern of signals. I overlay them on top of each other, they’re nearly identical," she said. But the Swifties managed to beat the NFL fans because the shaking was reportedly twice as strong as Beast Quake. One of the major differences between both events was the duration of the tremors.

She explained how cheering after a touchdown dies down quickly after a couple of seconds which isn’t the same when it comes to concerts. “For Taylor Swift, I collected about 10 hours of data where rhythm controlled the behaviour. The music, the speakers, the beat. All that energy can drive into the ground and shake it," she reportedly added.

Check out the chart data here:

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift did not fail to thank her fans for the constant cheering and dancing at the Eras Tour concert hosted at the Lumen Field stadium on July 22 and 23. “Seattle that was genuinely one of my favourite weekends ever. Thank you for everything. All the cheering, screaming, jumping, dancing, singing at the top of your lungs," Taylor described the concert in her latest Instagram post.