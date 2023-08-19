Taylor Swift, Harry Styles, Beyoncé: The Hit Musicians You Can Study at University

Taylor Swift seems unstoppable. The American superstar is breaking all kinds of financial records with her global “The Eras Tour," even causing seismic activity similar to an earthquake when she performed in Seattle. And as if that weren’t enough, she’s about to become the subject of a university course in Belgium. It may sound like a surprising initiative, but this is by no means an isolated case.

The Ghent University in Belgium will be launching an elective English literature course focusing on the American singer’s lyrics at the start of the new academic year. The course in question is titled “Literature (Taylor’s Version)," in reference to the titles of the old albums the artist has re-recorded to reclaim the full rights to her music, reports The Brussels Times. It will be taught by Elly McCausland, Professor of English Literature at Ghent University, and will be reserved for students following the “Language and Literature" master’s program.

The aim of the course is to examine the links between Taylor Swift’s lyrics and texts by the great writers of English literature. “She also uses a lot of metaphors, and she’s very aware of the politics of writing and the politics of gender," Elly McCausland told NOS Stories. That’s why the specialist is encouraging any literature student to sign up for this course, whether or not they are a fan of the pop star.

