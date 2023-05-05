Taylor Swift is 'Dating' Duolingo and This Relationship Will Never Be Lost in Translation

The news of Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn breakup took a toll on all of their fans as nobody was ready to believe it. The world was totally taken aback after knowing that Taylor and Joe parted ways after 6 years of dating, with fans being in denial and even spewing conspiracy theories. However, many brands took advantage of the news and started cashing in. One of those brands was ‘Duolingo.’ For those who don’t know, Duolingo is an American educational technology company and it posted a video of the Duolingo bird at Cornelia Street, captioned “making my final pilgrimage to Cornelia Street to offer my condolences."

For reference, Cornelia Street is a song off of Taylor’s Lover album, widely believed by fans to have been written about Joe.

Now, a Twitter user made a hilarious tweet linking Duolingo’s owl and Taylor Swift and the brand has responded. Twitter user ‘Katelyn’ took to the blue bird app and wrote, “The Sun reports that Taylor Swift and the Duolingo Owl are dating." Responding to the same, Duolingo’s official Twitter handle mentioned, “We’ll never be lost in translation."

Here is the viral tweet:

Duolingo received massive backlash online after this marketing misfire. “imagine going through one of the hardest days of your life and people just use it to their own advantage, you guys are sick," wrote a Twitter user. Another brand to get slammed was Starbucks after one of their stores put up a signboard asking people which Taylor Swift ex they were. Each of Taylor’s former partners corresponded to a Starbucks drink- Harry Styles as Hot Vanilla Latte, Joe Jonas as Dragon Drink, Tom Hiddleston as London Fog and so on.

