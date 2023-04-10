Taylor Swift-Joe Alwyn Break Up? It's Pouring Memes and Tears on Twitter

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn have reportedly broken up after six years together. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the couple parted ways amicably and that it was not a ‘dramatic’ breakup- just a case of the relationship having run its course. They also told the outlet that this was the reason as to why Alwyn hadn’t attended any of the shows in Swift’s ongoing Eras tour. A source close to the singer told CNN that the couple had simply grown apart and plan to remain friends.

It’s heartbreak weather on Twitter, with many still in denial over the news. It’s widely believed that the entirety of Taylor’s Lover album was written about Alwyn. Since it’s Twitter we’re talking about, the coping mechanism of course has taken the form of memes.

Advertisement

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn began dating in 2016. It would appear that the Lavender Haze has now lifted.

Read all the Latest News here