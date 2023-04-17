Taylor Swift Once Gifted a Fan Over Rs 2 Lakh to Tide Her Family Over During Pandemic

Taylor Swift’s fans feel a passionate connection with the singer and some of them devote years to running stan accounts and hyping her up. Over the years, Taylor has also had many sweet interactions with Swifties. One such instance has emerged on Twitter and it’s leaving everyone misty-eyed. Lily Meade, whose debut novel is upcoming, dedicated it to Taylor in a wholesome turn of events.

Lily shared in a tweet how Taylor’s gift of $3,000 (approximately Rs 2,45,694) helped tide her family over during the Covid-19 pandemic and also allowed her to finish writing her novel. “Taylor Swift sent me $3,000 which paid our rent for the first few months of the pandemic, started our mask-making business that saved my at risk mother from exposing herself to the virus, and allowed me to finish school/my novel. I dedicated my debut to her, it comes out in June," Lily wrote.

In the accompanying photos, one can see Taylor’s message to Lily that came with the gift. “Lily, I wanted to send some support your way because I saw your post about the stuff you and your family are having to go through. I hope this gift of $3,000 will help to ease some of the strain. Thanks for all the love you’ve sent my way over the years! Your friend, Taylor," it reads.

Long live Swiftie Nation!

