Tech-Ready Anytime, Anywhere: Canva Introduces Laptop Accessory Vending Machine

The tech world is moving forward at a lightning-fast pace. People are finding new ways to adapt to technology. When we have artificial intelligence doing everything for us, it only seems fair that people become more tech-savvy. Offices around the world are now putting their best foot forward to make the working environment better for their employees. Take the graphic design platform Canva for example. Your office might have a snack or coffee vending machine. Canva’s Manila office has a vending machine that pops out laptop accessories. How cool is that? A snap of this vending machine was shared on LinkedIn by the company’s Technology Experience Lead Ben Ryrie. And let’s just say the machine looks as aesthetically pleasing as it is useful.

Ben, in his post, explained the reason and workings behind this vending machine. He shared that this helps employees get the equipment they need anytime. It is a great way to not have staff onsite all the time. Besides, this is also an environment-friendly effort. The post read, “Canva office vending for laptop accessories goes global! Our Manila office runs 24/7 to support our customers around the world and they can now access the equipment they need anytime, night or day. Everyone has a unique code and in most cases, we use pre-loved items which we clean and repackage to minimise our impact on the environment. Highly recommend as a solution to providing great service without needing staff onsite at all times."

People on the internet instantly fell in love with this idea. Some shared their own companies using such vending machines. They advocated in favour of them, sharing how easy work is all thanks to them. Others remarked that Canva keeps raising the bar. “We have these as well at Jamf and they are great! If I need something to do my job and I’m near an office, I can use the best vending machine ever!" read a comment.

Another user commented, “I thought I couldn’t love Canva anymore than I already do and then BOOM, y’all prove me wrong. Put these in art schools/colleges!"