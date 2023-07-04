Trends :Devraj PatelViral VideoSuleman DawoodTheka CoffeeCSK Fans
Home » Viral » Tech-Ready Anytime, Anywhere: Canva Introduces Laptop Accessory Vending Machine

Tech-Ready Anytime, Anywhere: Canva Introduces Laptop Accessory Vending Machine

The vending machine that pops out laptop accessories look as aesthetically pleasing as it is useful.

Advertisement

Curated By: Buzz Staff

Trending Desk

Last Updated: July 04, 2023, 12:02 IST

New Delhi, India

Some people remarked that Canva was already their dream working space.(Credits:Ben Ryrie/LinkedIn)
Some people remarked that Canva was already their dream working space.(Credits:Ben Ryrie/LinkedIn)

The tech world is moving forward at a lightning-fast pace. People are finding new ways to adapt to technology. When we have artificial intelligence doing everything for us, it only seems fair that people become more tech-savvy. Offices around the world are now putting their best foot forward to make the working environment better for their employees. Take the graphic design platform Canva for example. Your office might have a snack or coffee vending machine. Canva’s Manila office has a vending machine that pops out laptop accessories. How cool is that? A snap of this vending machine was shared on LinkedIn by the company’s Technology Experience Lead Ben Ryrie. And let’s just say the machine looks as aesthetically pleasing as it is useful.

Ben, in his post, explained the reason and workings behind this vending machine. He shared that this helps employees get the equipment they need anytime. It is a great way to not have staff onsite all the time. Besides, this is also an environment-friendly effort. The post read, “Canva office vending for laptop accessories goes global! Our Manila office runs 24/7 to support our customers around the world and they can now access the equipment they need anytime, night or day. Everyone has a unique code and in most cases, we use pre-loved items which we clean and repackage to minimise our impact on the environment. Highly recommend as a solution to providing great service without needing staff onsite at all times."

Advertisement

People on the internet instantly fell in love with this idea. Some shared their own companies using such vending machines. They advocated in favour of them, sharing how easy work is all thanks to them. Others remarked that Canva keeps raising the bar. “We have these as well at Jamf and they are great! If I need something to do my job and I’m near an office, I can use the best vending machine ever!" read a comment.

Advertisement

Another user commented, “I thought I couldn’t love Canva anymore than I already do and then BOOM, y’all prove me wrong. Put these in art schools/colleges!"

top videos
  • Kushal Tandon & Shivangi Joshi On Their New Show 'Barsaatein' & Working With Ekta Kapoor | EXCLUSIVE
  • Ameesha Patel Invites Internet's Ire With Her Latest Homophobic Statements; Time For Her To Shut Up?
  • Kiara Advani Follows A Healthy Lifestyle To Achieve Fitness | Watch To LEARN How She Does It
  • Manoj Muntashir's Apology For Adipurush Dialogues | Neetu Kapoor's Birthday | Tom Cruise's Hindi
  • Deepika Skips Birthday Post For Ranveer | Bhumi Spotted With Beau | Bollywood Celebs Join Threads

    • “What a simple elegant idea. Kinda like Canva overall. If I worked in an office I would advocate for this," a user wrote.

    A few users shared that Canva was already their dream working space. Surely, such tech-savvy initiatives help the cause too.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Buzz StaffA team of writers at News18.com bring you stories on what’s creating the buzz on...Read More

    first published: July 04, 2023, 12:02 IST
    last updated: July 04, 2023, 12:02 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App