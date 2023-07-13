Technology Coming Soon to Bikes Could Reduce the Risk of Collision With Motorists

German bike manufacturer Canyon plans to integrate V2X technology into some of its high-end models by the end of 2026, in order to reduce the risk of accidents and collisions with other road users. Canyon is the first bicycle manufacturer to make this kind of announcement, although it will be several years before riders can enjoy the benefits.

V2X technology enables vehicles to communicate with each other and give advance warning of potentially dangerous situations. This means that a car or truck whose trajectory crosses that of a bicycle will be able to communicate this warning to the cyclist, provided that all these vehicles are equipped with the same technology.

Such situations can occur very frequently, when a car leaves its lane without warning or cuts across a cycle lane just as it is about to turn, for example, or when a cyclist finds themselves in a driver’s blind spot momentarily. In addition to alerting the motorist or cyclist, the technology will, in the future, be able to automatically reduce a car’s speed or prevent a door from opening if a bicycle is passing by.

Advertisement

Also read: Viral Video Of Seat Prank In Metro Will Make You Go ROFL