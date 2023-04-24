Telangana Restaurant Washes Biryani Rice in Toilet Bowl, Shocking Video Sparks Outrage

Staff members in Telangana’s Sony Restaurant were caught washing biryani rice in a toilet bowl in a shocking incident. A viral video has sparked debate on the unhealthy conditions in which the food was being prepared. According to a report by Tv9 Telugu, a staff member revealed that there was water shortage in the restaurant since a motor had been burnt. Therefore, they resorted to using toilet water for washing the biryani rice.

The video shows customers barging into the toilet to find biryani rice being washed inside. Many people were also seen questioning the staff, to which, most had no answers. “#CustomerService question the owner and he says as water is not coming outside, so workers cleaning here," read the caption.

The restaurant is located in Telangana’s Siddipet region and is now receiving backlash for its unhygienic conditions.

“Quite some time back, I saw a Tea selling guy washing his Canister on railway tracks in Kachiguda station. I stopped buying locally prepared beverages since then while travelling in trains. Sad to digest, hygiene is not maintained in many eateries," wrote a Twitter user. Another person mentioned, “If this is true ! Its serious offense and their Hotel License must be cancelled."

